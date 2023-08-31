Sony Might Be Working On A New PS2 Emulator

Sony is reportedly working on a new PS2 emulator, but this is just a rumor, so take it with a grain of salt. If this is the case, it’s a step in the right direction, as the current emulator used for PS2 games on current hardware offers lackluster compatibility and performance.

Reputable PlayStation content creator Mystic, who often stays away from leaks, states in a recent YouTube video that he has it on “good authority” that the console maker’s working on a PS2 emulator, though it isn’t ready to be showcased just yet. Some hope this will be the catalyst of a PS3 emulator, but we wouldn’t hold our breath on that.

All we can really say is if any console maker would have a reason to do this, it would be Sony, considering it has its own games preservation department.

What do you think? Do you think Sony’s working on it? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...