Sony Confirms New State Of Play This Week

Sony has confirmed the rumored State of Play, with it slated for later this week. The show will be the first PlayStation-first event this year and it sounds like it’ll be a pretty beefy one.

On the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst reveals that the event will kick off on January 31 at 2 PM PT/5 PM EST. It will include extended looks at notable upcoming first-party titles like Rise of Ronin and Stellar Blade, leading to over 15 games as part of this 40-minute presentation.

Supposedly, this will also showcase more about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Death Stranding 2, as rumored by both Nick Baker and Rand al Thor. More potentials include a new Metro game, Sonic Generations Remastered, Silent Hill 2, and Judas. With a potentially stacked event, this State of Play is poised to have quite a few eyes on it.

Luckily, we don’t have much time to wait, as it hits the airwaves on Wednesday.

