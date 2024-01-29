Menu Close

Sony Confirms New State Of Play This Week

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Sony has confirmed the rumored State of Play, with it slated for later this week. The show will be the first PlayStation-first event this year and it sounds like it’ll be a pretty beefy one.

On the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst reveals that the event will kick off on January 31 at 2 PM PT/5 PM EST. It will include extended looks at notable upcoming first-party titles like Rise of Ronin and Stellar Blade, leading to over 15 games as part of this 40-minute presentation.

Supposedly, this will also showcase more about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Death Stranding 2, as rumored by both Nick Baker and Rand al Thor. More potentials include a new Metro game, Sonic Generations Remastered, Silent Hill 2, and Judas. With a potentially stacked event, this State of Play is poised to have quite a few eyes on it.

Luckily, we don’t have much time to wait, as it hits the airwaves on Wednesday.

What do you think? What games are you hoping to see? Let us know below!

