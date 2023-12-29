PS5 Exclusive Stellar Blade Dealyed Into Next Year

Shift Up’s debut console game, Stellar Blade, which was originally poised for a 2023 release, has been delayed into sometime next year. We can’t really say we’re all that surprised, to be honest.

On a recent PlayStation Blog post with highlights of this gen’s upcoming hard hitters, the Korean dev’s adventure title showed up with a 2024 release year, but no date just yet.

For a little background, Stellar Blade was once Project EVE, a multi-plat game until Sony inked a publishing deal with Shift Up, leading to the game getting rebranded and turned into a PS5 exclusive. We’re not sure when the game will release, but we’re sure at some point next year, we’ll hear more, likely after Rise of Ronin and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth both release.

What do you think? Are you excited about Stellar Blade? Let us know below!