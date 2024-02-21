Sloclap Celebrates Sifu’s Second Anniversary With New Outfits

Sifu developer Sloclap is celebrating the game’s second anniversary with brand-new outfits. Coincidentally, the game has also breached three million copies sold.

On its YouTube, the developer revealed the news that across all its platforms — with the Switch version coming sometime later — new outfits are available. The two new threads serve two very different looks, one harkens back to the dev’s previous game, Absolver, while the other lets you take to the stages in style a touch of “street flair.”

It’s worth pointing out this is a special occasion, as back in September, Sloclap revealed it was moving on from the kung-fu combat sim. Any sort of update after the final content one was mostly made for hotfix purposes.

What do you think? Do these new outfits strike your fancy? Let us know below!