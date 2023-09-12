Menu Close
Sifu

Sifu Trophy Hotfix On The Horizon

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Developer Sloclap has addressed a recently uncovered glitch affecting players’ abilities to earn Sifu Trophies on PlayStation systems. This statement comes a week after its final major update, which added a ton of new content as a swan song to this now-finished unique kung-fu fighter.

The developer addressed the issue on X, where they promised that a hotfix is on the way to remedy this issue. The post thanks players for their patience and notes that it hopes everyone’s enjoying the new Arenas. We don’t have an ETA, but it’ll probably be next week or so before this fix will go live.

What do you think? Are you enjoying Sifu’s final update? Let us know below!

