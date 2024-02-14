Silent Hill 2 Remake In “Final Stages Of Development”

Konami has revealed that Silent Hill 2 Remake has entered the “final stages of development.” Still word on when the game is releasing, though.

Speaking with Famitsu (via GamingBolt), series producer Motoi Okamoto expressed that it is in the final stages, but at this point, he isn’t able to share much. He drummed up the game’s visuals and said it’s “easy to play in today’s world.”

Of course, this is far from the first time we’ve received word that the game was nearing the end of development, but each time it just leads nowhere. Hopefully, this isn’t a similar case. Considering the recent development of most of the team exiting the remake’s team to work on its Skybound project, we can assume this holds a twinge more weight.

“We are in the final stages of development. Unfortunately, there is very little I can tell you at this point. As for the game, you can think of it as the Silent Hill 2 you envisioned, but with beautiful visuals that make it easy to play in today’s world and give you the same memories you had in the past.”

