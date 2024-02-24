Sea Of Thieves Is Rare’s First Game On PlayStation

Over three decades into its life and Rare has finally released its first game on the PlayStation. The studio does have a storied history releasing games on Nintendo and Xbox platforms.

Over on Twitter, it was revealed that the live service Rare title Sea of Thieves is heading to PlayStation 5, marking the studio’s first game on the platform. While the British game studio nears its 40-year anniversary mark, it’s never actually rubbed shoulders with any PlayStation platforms.

Nintendo had a stake in the company, meaning it was largely developing games for its library of consoles before getting acquired in 2001 by Microsoft, immediately turning it into a first-party developer for the Xbox. But, with Sea of Thieves arriving on April 30, with the help of Third Kind Games, which is doing the proper conversation, it’ll be quite the impressive step forward.

This is part of that same plan that Xbox had outlined previously.

We’re delighted to announce we’re working with the incredibly talented team at @RareLtd to bring the hugely successful @SeaOfThieves to PlayStation® 5 in April! For more information about this exciting news, head to the official website: https://t.co/EE5xB4piai https://t.co/wOml97fVSR — Third Kind Games (@ThirdKindGames) February 22, 2024

