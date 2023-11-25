Rockstar North Pressures Former Employee To Pull Blog

Former Rockstar North employee Obbe Vermeij has pulled some of his meatier blog posts about his time at the studio. He was the one who opened up about Agent’s development after years of radio silence, abandoned trademarks, and website delisting.

Vermeij posted on Inside Rockstar North blog on Wednesday that some Rockstar North “OG” people emailed him about the blog. He didn’t go into details but mentioned that they were upset, saying he’s ruining the “Rockstar mystique.” Not being one to want to piss off his former colleagues, he pulled his posts about Agent and other Rockstar-related content.

He closes up by explaining that he’d love for the developer to open up about the trilogy’s development. But that doesn’t seem to be happening any time soon as staffers, be it at the studio’s request or by themselves, are willing to guilt former staff to shelve discussion over harming the “mystique” of 20+-year-old games.

What do you think? Did you read the blog before it went the way of the Dodo? Let us know below!