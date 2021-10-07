Agent Disappears From Rockstar’s Game List

Unfortunately for the fans waiting weirdly patiently for Rockstar to finally — probably out of left field — announce further development of Agent, we have some bad news for ya. The developer has, after a long time waiting, effectively cut the cord of even the illusion of development by pulling the game from the studio’s catalog.

If you were a realist, this comes as no surprise considering this title’s had no more than rumors and official silence for the better part of a decade. On top of that, its trademark expired back in 2018 and Rockstar’s done nothing to rectify that.

The news is no doubt going to disappoint many fans, especially those waiting for the game to show some sign of life. Initially teased as a PS3 exclusive back in 2007, it wasn’t until E3 2009 that it was officially revealed without a trailer.

Agent was going to take you on a trip of espionage, political assassinations, and counter-intelligence during the late 1970s Cold War-era. Of course, rumors started popping up here and there, and no doubt they’ll continue on even as Rockstar axes the game from its games list. Needless to say, though, we shouldn’t hold our breath and at this point, Rockstar isn’t even entertaining the idea.

What do you think? Are you disappointed in the official end of Agent’s legacy? Tell us below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

