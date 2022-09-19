  • Home
Rockstar Assures No GTA 6 Delay Amid Leak

September 19, 2022 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

A huge GTA 6 leak dropped that ended up with confirmation from Rockstar Games. The leak contained not just the source code of the game, but also some footage, too.

The hacker acquired the leak from Rockstar’s internal Slack groups. Of course, though, the stuff shared was an early build of the game, so Rockstar doesn’t expect it would affect future projects, including GTA 6.

On Twitter, Rockstar addressed the situation, but assured fans that this isn’t going to delay the game, something some fans expected would happen as they’d have to rework a ton of code. 

