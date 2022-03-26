Rockstar Announces GTA+ Subscription Service For PS5

Grand Theft Auto developer, Rockstar, has gone on record to announce its subscription service for Grand Theft Auto Online players. Aptly named GTA+, the subscription service offers rolling GTA$ for subscribers and exclusive perks like different properties, vehicles, cash/RP bonuses, and more.
The service is open to those who have a current-gen copy of the game — be it on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S — leaving past-gens out of the picture. The subscription price is at least a manageable $5.99 a month, but we’ll see how long that lasts. Here’s the list for this month’s GTA+ perks.
- GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.
- The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.
- The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.
- Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.
- Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.
- The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.
- The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.
- A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.
- 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.
GTA+ launches on March 29 and its first month will last from its launch date to April 27.