Rockstar Announces GTA+ Subscription Service For PS5

Grand Theft Auto developer, Rockstar, has gone on record to announce its subscription service for Grand Theft Auto Online players. Aptly named GTA+, the subscription service offers rolling GTA$ for subscribers and exclusive perks like different properties, vehicles, cash/RP bonuses, and more.

The service is open to those who have a current-gen copy of the game — be it on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S — leaving past-gens out of the picture. The subscription price is at least a manageable $5.99 a month, but we’ll see how long that lasts. Here’s the list for this month’s GTA+ perks.

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

GTA+ launches on March 29 and its first month will last from its launch date to April 27.

