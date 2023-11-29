Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Suit Will Arrive On PlayStation “At A Later Date”

Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy has been lauded as one of the video game’s best superhero franchises in recent memory, probably only rivaled by Insomniac’s Spider-Man games. Now, the game is set to finally make its way over to Nintendo Switch with a trilogy collection of Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight alongside a new DLC suit from Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, but what does that mean for PlayStation players?

The inclusion of The Batman suit was unveiled alongside the Nintendo Switch release of Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Trilogy, releasing on December 1. However, more details about the latest DLC suit have been unveiled. The Batman suit will only be available in Arkham Knight and not the previous two games, but the latest launch trailer has also confirmed that the suit is a timed exclusive for the Nintendo console and will be making its way to other consoles “at a later date.” Though, the trilogy itself seems to be only confirmed for the Switch.

We’d wager that the timed exclusive will last a few months so that it can tie in with the release of Rocksteady’s latest DC project, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, on February 2, 2024. With the game’s release finally closing in, Rocksteady has been unveiling updates about the game, such as the map size being twice as big as Arkham Knights.

Are you bothered by The Batman suit coming to Arkham Knight so late? Are you excited about Rocksteady’s latest DC game? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.