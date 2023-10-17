Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Map Twice The Size Of Arkham Knight

Since getting slapped with a delay earlier this year, Rocksteady Games has held its tongue about anything to do with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but it sounds like it’s going to be a sizable map. The game was originally set to launch in 2022 before moving to May 2023 before finally settling on its current release on February 2, 2024.

A Reddit leak popped up alleging that a “not final” trailer was shown at a recent trade show. This alleged trailer mentioned some nifty details, such as Metropololis being twice the size of Gotham City in Arkham Knight, real-time day/night cycles, and real-time weather cycles.

Considering the absolute trash Rocksteady got for its flawed gameplay showcase, it also sounds like only Deadshot will focus on gunplay while the rest are proficient in melee. It’s not clear if the always-online requirement has been axed or not.

