Rise Of The Ronin Download Size Revealed

Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin is looking to be the next big PlayStation hit — outside of Korea, of course — when it launches later this month, while continuing a trend of large file sizes. The game nears 100GB.

As uncovered by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, the shinobi sim, while smaller than Sony’s massive 145GB set aside for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, is going still slated to have a sizable amount — 96.343GB to be more precise.

At this point, we’re more or less accustomed to large file sizes, with many of the biggest releases of the past few years forcing us to juggle games on our system. As it stands, players will be able to pre-load Rise of the Ronin on March 15 ahead of its March 22 launch.

🚨 Rise of the Ronin™ – 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 96.343 GB

– 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 1.001.001 – 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 ($𝟲𝟵.𝟵𝟵):

Pre-Load : March 15 – Midnight

Release : March 22 – Midnight #rotr #PS5 pic.twitter.com/kKUMT7pyvg — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 5, 2024

