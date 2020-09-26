Resident Evil Village May Still Launch On Current-Gen Platforms After All

All hope isn’t lost as Capcom might continue to try and bring Resident Evil Village onto current-gen consoles. Earlier this year, fans learned the game wasn’t coming to current-generation platforms reportedly due to developmental problems.

Well, the developer might be trying to face it head-on and power through. During Capcom’s Tokyo Games Show presentation, it claimed it’s “looking into” how to bring Village onto current-generation platforms.

“While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we’re looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. We’re looking into it but we can’t make any promises, however we will do our best to bring a top-tier survival horror experience to current-generation consoles.”

Resident Evil Village takes place years after Resident Evil 7 and sees you take up the role of Ethan Winters once again. Lobbing you into a first-person perspective, it’s up to you to make your way through a monster-infested village.

Village is supposed to launch sometime in 2021.

What do you think? Do you want to see this next mainline entry on current-gen platforms? Tell us below!