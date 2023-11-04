Remedy Can’t Fix Missing Alan Wake 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy Entertainment has addressed some issues PS5 players are facing when attempting to access their pre-order bonuses, and it’s looking kind of grim for many.

The Finnish developer took to Twitter to address the missing pre-order bonuses. Apparently, these issues aren’t able to be fixed on its end, and will require the player to take matters into their own hands. The two methods the developer suggests are to try using the restore license option buried behind a couple of menus.

Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses

If that doesn’t work, the only option is to reach out to your local PlayStation support and resolve it there. Unfortunately, some places in the world lack local support, and those that do often find their tickets ignored or met with confusion about the issue. Needless to say, this is a very messy situation for everyone involved.

