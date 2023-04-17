PSVR 2 Sales Didn’t Flop After All

Earlier this month, reports circulated that the PSVR 2 was off to a rocky start and would need to adjust its price in order to avoid total disaster. As it turns out, that report might be a bit exaggerated, and Sony’s new VR iteration might be a smash hit.

As reported by Insider Gaming, they dug deeper into that 270,000 and 300,000 units claim alongside the help of Twitter user Lewrian. What was discovered was if the sales number is true, Sony’s peripheral is actually the best-selling wired VR headset.

This would mean in its first month on the market, the PSVR 2 left both the PICO4 and Steam Index combined in the dust. Bear in mind that’s accounting for the headsets’ first month. It also beats out the Oculus Rift after three months on the market and just squeaks a continued victory against the Index after it cycles through its fourth month on the market.

What’s more, it took the original PSVR a whole five months to reach 915,000 headsets sold, in contrast, if that 270,000 is true, they’ve made a third of the sales in just a single month.

This news means that if this rumored sales number is accurate, Sony likely sees this new headset as a huge success.

These are all the reported and estimated figures of all major VR headsets in their first 40 months on the market. 🤷‍♂️ If the 270k-300k estimate is true, PSVR2 has actually had one of the best launches for a VR headset ever & THE best for a wired headset based on only 1 month.. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rNMAyfYtBZ — Lewrian (@lewrian) April 10, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

