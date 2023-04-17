PSVR 2 Sales Didn’t Flop After All

  • Home
April 17, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Earlier this month, reports circulated that the PSVR 2 was off to a rocky start and would need to adjust its price in order to avoid total disaster. As it turns out, that report might be a bit exaggerated, and Sony’s new VR iteration might be a smash hit.

As reported by Insider Gaming, they dug deeper into that 270,000 and 300,000 units claim alongside the help of Twitter user Lewrian. What was discovered was if the sales number is true, Sony’s peripheral is actually the best-selling wired VR headset.

This would mean in its first month on the market, the PSVR 2 left both the PICO4 and Steam Index combined in the dust. Bear in mind that’s accounting for the headsets’ first month. It also beats out the Oculus Rift after three months on the market and just squeaks a continued victory against the Index after it cycles through its fourth month on the market.

What’s more, it took the original PSVR a whole five months to reach 915,000 headsets sold, in contrast, if that 270,000 is true, they’ve made a third of the sales in just a single month.

This news means that if this rumored sales number is accurate, Sony likely sees this new headset as a huge success.

