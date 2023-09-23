Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Open World Gameplay Showcased

Square Enix hosted a presentation for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, complete with some open-world gameplay. The two-disc adventure looks to offer quite the journey ahead.

During this year’s Tokyo Game Show, the developer showed off footage of the upcoming follow-up of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It showed a bit of everything — exploration, Chocobo catching and riding, some combat, and more. It also showed Cloud tapping into his inner Solid Snake, sneaking about the grass.

Rebirth is certainly posing itself as a wonderful follow-up to the 2020 remake of the classic 1997 RPG. We can all get back into the groove of things as Cloud when the game launches on February 29, 2024.

What do you think? Are you excited about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Let us know below!

