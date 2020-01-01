PS Plus Free Games for January: Three Adventures and Experimental Goats

As the month, and the year, comes to a close we finally get the announcement of our first free PS Plus games of the year. Next month will definitely fall under the category of “you’ll either love it or hate it”. If you haven’t played these two games yet, you’re in for a treat. If you have, well, it’s another month without much to go on as far as free games go.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Say what you will, Uncharted has had a huge impact on gaming and storytelling. And it all started on the PS3 in 2007 with Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. This collection includes the first three games in the series and is a great way to get into the series if you somehow missed out. It’s also a good way to have all the Uncharted games on the PS4.

Goat Simulator

What started out as a joke at a game jam, eventually turned into a full fledged game. Bugs and glitches included. Goat Simulator puts you in the hooves of a goat in a physics based sandbox and lets you create all kinds of mayhem. Look for plenty of secrets, hidden items, and humorous ways to bug out the game. This game can be utter chaos and it’s a blast to play with others too.

Both free games will become available to PS Plus subscribers next Tuesday, January 7th. Remember to scoop up last month’s free games if you haven’t already.

What do you think of next month’s free PS Plus games?