PlayStation’s London Studio Says Goodbye

PlayStation’s London Studio has officially closed down following the surge of layoffs within Sony’s gaming departments. The company has been around for over two decades.

The studio took to X to give fans a proper goodbye message, thanking them for the years of support. It concluded its message with a statement of the “wild and wonderful” journey it’s gone through.

For over twenty years London Studio has been home to some exceptionally talented and wonderful people in the games industry. As we close the doors, and all go forward to new adventures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you, to all our past and present, players and colleagues… pic.twitter.com/gXe4MnU6SI — PlayStation London Studio (@LondonStudioHQ) May 21, 2024

Earlier this year, Sony announced a good deal of staff would be losing their jobs, but on top of the layoffs, it also affected some of its more legacy studios, with London Studio shuttered entirely. It’s frankly unfortunately, considering the legacy the developer has with the PlayStation community.

The studio had created over 60 games across its operation, with its last two games being released in 2019.

What do you think? Are you going to miss London Studio? Let us know below!

