PlayStation Stars’ Digital Collectables Are “Definitely Not NFTs”

Sony’s VP of network advertising, loyalty, and licensed merchandise was put in a position of refuting the understandable theories that the “digital collectables” players will get for being part of PlayStation Stars were NFTs. Speaking to The Washington Post (via IGN), Grace Chen explained that the rewards aren’t meant to be traded or sold and aren’t stored on a blockchain, which are key elements of NFTs.

“It’s definitely not NFTs. Definitely not. You can’t trade them or sell them. It is not leveraging any blockchain technologies and definitely not NFTs.”

PlayStation Stars is the upcoming free-to-join reward system that rewards players for completing tasks such as playing any game monthly, conquering in a tournament, being the first person to platinum a game in your timezone, etc. These tasks will accrue points and those points can be turned into PSN funds or specific PS Store products.

The other thing for perspective members of the program are digital figures that players could unlock for completing these tasks, some of which would be rarer than others, and can range from iconic characters from games and other media to pieces of “Sony’s history of innovation.”

