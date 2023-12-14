Menu Close
PlayStation Portal Somehow Ends Up In Top 5 Hardware Sales

Sony’s remote-play device, PlayStation Portal, has somehow ended up in the top five hardware sales charts for November, coming in at fourth place. It still needs a PS5, Wi-fi, and can’t work in many public situations.

Circana data shared by Mat Piscatella on Twitter showcases that the peripheral’s debut last month was strong for it, landing it in the top five hardware sales spots, even with its limited quantities. This puts it behind its home console prerequisite, the Series X, and Switch.

