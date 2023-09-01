PlayStation Portal Launches In November

PlayStation’s latest PS5 peripheral, PlayStation Portal, is launching in mid-November. The Remote Play device will allow you to stream your PS5 gameplay in another room of your house via Wi-Fi apparently seamlessly, so you can go from playing on your console to the handheld and jump back in, though, we expect there to be some caveats.

An updated PlayStation Blog post revealed that the device will be released on November 15, with pre-orders open now over on Direct.

The PS Portal retails at a modest yet pricey $199.99 and includes nice-to-haves like DualSense features — haptic feedback and adaptive triggers — packaged with an 8-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p at 60fps. It’s also said to have a battery life comparable to the DualSense controller, but we’ll have to wait and see how true that is.

