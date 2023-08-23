Project Q Is PlayStation Portal, Costs $199

Well, remember Project Q? It’s been officially named and its price has been revealed. It’s actually called PlayStation Portal and its main purpose is for those who need to share the living room TV or want to play their PS5 games in another room via Wi-Fi.

Unfortunately, the recent PlayStation Blog post confirms that it’s a Remote Play device, so you can’t play your games on the go, but rather just sitting around while — say — someone else watches TV. This certainly isn’t the worst it could be, but we’re pretty sure a lot of fans were hoping for something more substantial.

What’s more some games are unsupported like those acquired through PlayStation Plus Premium.

At least the 8-inch LCD screen is supposedly capable of 1080p at 60fps that’s cool. It will retail at $199.99, you can decide whether or not that’s worth the price.

