PlayStation Exclusive Stray Release Date Leaked

The upcoming cat adventure from BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive, may arrive sooner rather than later, if a recent leak making the rounds is to be believed. According to PlayStation Game Size, Stray is aiming for a mid-July release date, but cautions readers that it could be a placeholder date until the real one is revealed.

🚨 According To Playstation Database , Stray Coming July 19th 2022 , 8 AM PT 🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder ! 🟧 #Stray pic.twitter.com/5NNQW6dAkf — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) May 26, 2022

Initially, it aimed to release last year but found itself delayed until this year, specifically earmarking spring. It’s possible that we could see a bit more about the game — or at least a concrete release date — during the upcoming State of Play next week, after all it’s a third-party game with a decent hype surrounding it, which seems to be the secondary crux of the 30-minute presentation.

Stray follows — you guessed it — a stray cat exploring and finding a way to escape a mystery-laden cyberpunk city full of droids and dangerous creatures. Your only, at this time revealed, companion is B12, a flying drone.

