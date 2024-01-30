Open Roads Delayed To Late March

The Open Roads team is no longer eyeing a February release date, pushing it to late March instead. The Annapurna Interactive-published game will feature a notable voice cast, including Kaitlyn Dever and Keri Russel.

In a statement to Engadget, an Annapurna spokesperson spilled the beans, claiming it was largely to ensure the “most polished experience for players.” Open Roads is largely a nostalgia-heavy experience with a narrative focus on family bonds, as 16-year-old Tess Devine hits the road with her mother, Opal, in search of a long-since buried family past.

Instead of hitting the road in February, though, we suppose jumping in the car for a March 28 road trip isn’t a bad deal, either.

