Open Roads Drives To PS4, PS5 Next Year

From the minds that brought us Gone Home and Tacoma, and published by Annapurna Interactive, which published Stray, Open Roads is launching next year to current and previous-gen consoles. The game has been in the public’s consciousness since its announcement back in 2020, but a lot about this game has been seatbelted pretty tight.

A new trailer for this narrative adventure dropped on YouTube, showing off our two protagonists — mother Opal and daughter Tess — as their voice actresses explain what to expect. Largely, the game is all about seeking truth and the familial bond between mother and daughter as they explore and uncover family secrets that have been long since buried.

Given Fullbright Games’ past projects, we expect it will have just as captivating of a narrative as ever. We can all join along for the ride when it launches on February 22, 2024.

