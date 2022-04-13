  • Home
  • News
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm Creator Sees PS Plus As "Double-Edged Sword"
Oddworld: Soulstorm

Oddworld: Soulstorm Creator Sees PS Plus As “Double-Edged Sword”

April 13, 2022 Gabe Reisinger No Comments

During his appearance on the Xbox Expansion Podcast (via VGC), Oddworld: Soulstorm creator, Lorne Lanning, might be regretting including his latest entry of the Oddworld franchise into PlayStation Plusfree game in April 2021

Despite the nature of the matter, offering the game free of charge to PlayStation Plus members, it appears they weren’t expecting as many people to take advantage of it. Oddworld Inhabitants, expected anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 copies claimed, but it was boosted well-beyond that number with the game downloaded a whopping four million times, making the creator fear they lost out on quite a bit of money.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword… I’ll give you an example around Soulstorm. We were hitting a number of legacy technical debt issues and talent issues and you know, the game industry is emerging fast, huge companies are paying fortunes.”

Lanning wasn’t even sure about giving the game away for free because it just didn’t make much sense considering the lack of PS5s out in the world. Even so, the unexpected success of the game caught him off guard and wound up making Oddworld: Soulstorm the top-downloaded PS5 game of the month.

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

I'm PSX Extreme's managing editor and one of the first to nab a PS5 on the team. While not writing about PlayStation, I like to write about gaming as a whole and the entertainment industry. I still smash my head on a keyboard and words come out. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments