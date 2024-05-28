No, Naughty Dog’s New Game Isn’t Going To “Redefine” Gaming

Straight from the horse’s mouth, it seems Sony took Neil Druckmann’s words out of context so badly that he himself had to clarify some things. It was asserted that his next game would “redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.”

On Twitter, the Naughty Dog co-president set the record straight that Sony’s internal interview took him out of context. Apparently, while editing his “rambling answers,” whoever edited the content failed to keep context in mind. In fact, he never actually said the game could “redefine mainstream perception of gaming” at all.

This is not quite what I said. A short 🧵 pic.twitter.com/IgjPm1MwaH — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) May 25, 2024

What his statement was more touching on various smaller scale things, like The Last of Us TV show and the intent to draw in people who don’t traditionally play games to looking into getting a feel for the source material. Reading the full comment, you might even notice he didn’t really talk much about ND’s next game.

It’s hard to say how much longer Druckmann has in the industry, considering he himself has noted that he doesn’t feel like he has much left in him.

What do you think? Are you surprised that Sony took him out of context this badly? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X

