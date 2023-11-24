New Update On Prince Of Persia Remake

Ubisoft has updated fans about the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, which has had a very troubled development cycle. Last we reported, the game was still in development but in its conception phase as it was handed to a new developer.

On Twitter, the official Prince of Persia account confirmed that we’ll be hearing more about the remake in the future, as the dev has surpassed an “important internal milestone.”

We could possibly finally see another trailer in the near future. It’s possible that Ubi may re-announce the game during The Game Awards next month, but only time will tell.

As you know, the passionate team at @UbisoftMTL is reimagining this legendary story, and we are glad to announce today that the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing. We look forward to sharing more in the future! — Prince of Persia™ (@princeofpersia) November 21, 2023

What do you think? Are you hyped for the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake? Let us know below!