Menu Close
Prince of Persia

New Update On Prince Of Persia Remake

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Ubisoft has updated fans about the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, which has had a very troubled development cycle. Last we reported, the game was still in development but in its conception phase as it was handed to a new developer.

On Twitter, the official Prince of Persia account confirmed that we’ll be hearing more about the remake in the future, as the dev has surpassed an “important internal milestone.”

We could possibly finally see another trailer in the near future. It’s possible that Ubi may re-announce the game during The Game Awards next month, but only time will tell.

What do you think? Are you hyped for the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake? Let us know below!

Tagged , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x