New The Last of Us Wearables At The PlayStation Gear Store

September 24, 2021 Natalie Collazo No Comments

Fans of The Last of Us series (check out our review for both The Last of Us: Remastered and TLOU Part II) know that September 26 is Outbreak Day. It is the day that the Cordyceps Brain Infection reached critical mass. It’s also the community celebratory day for TLOU series.

This year, the PlayStation Gear Store decided to celebrate with a few new items available on that day.

The Last of Us Gear

Jackets, shirts, beanies, and more will be available at the official website starting at 9 AM PT/6 PM CET on September 26.

What do you think? What are you going to pick up when the collection drops? Tell us below!

