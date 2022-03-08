New State Of Play Confirmed For Tomorrow

It was only yesterday that we covered that there was potential for some sort of games showcase next month, though, the source of the story held this info since last month, so really it was supposedly going to be this month. Lo and behold, Sony came forward today to confirm a new State of Play hitting the airwaves tomorrow.

Starting at 2 PM PT, the event will host new reveals and updates for the games coming to PS4 and PS5 consoles with a focus on their Japanese developers. Sadly, they did make it clear that there won’t be any updates on the PSVR2’s status.

This State of Play seems to clock in at around 20 minutes. It’s hard to say what we’ll see this time around, but we can guess the PS5 exclusive, Final Fantasy XVI, is top of the list for most fans.

