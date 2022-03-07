New PlayStation Showcase Reportedly Coming Next Month

PlayStation is supposedly going to hold a new PlayStation showcase next month. With the release of Gran Turismo 7, fans have nothing to look forward to currently in the public eye from PlayStation Studios.

According to Game Reactor, multiple sources tell them a new showcase is on the horizon. The outlet hasn’t shared info as to what the event could hold — or whether it’s a games showcase or a new State of Play — but it’s probably going to include big names like God of War Ragnarok, Stray, Forspoken, and potentially the official announcement of Project Spartacus.

Time will tell if this PlayStation showcase thing is even true, but it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if they want to show off new games or new details about hyped up ones.

