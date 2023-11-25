More TLoU Part 2 Remastered’s No Return Mode Details Unveiled

More info has come out about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s No Return mode, including some of the characters and locations we can expect. Earlier in the week, it was uncovered that No Return was going to feature at least 12 different maps, thanks to a former Naughty Dog employee.

The game’s store page sheds some light into what we can expect, like playable characters including Dina, Tommy, Jesse, Lev, “and more.” It seems these characters will be unlocked as you progress through the main story.

The roguelike No Return mode is certainly the most intriguing inclusion to this remaster, and while some fear Naughty Dog is spreading itself a bit thin, as it’s coming off of a bout of layoffs, and also has another project in the works, and technically a multiplayer game set in the game’s universe, it’s gone on record to assure fans that this is not the case.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered? What’s your take on the No Return mode? Let us know below!