Media Molecule Appoints John Beech As New Creative Director

Following the departure of co-founder Mark Healey, PlayStation Studios’ Media Molecule had to figure out who would take over the creative director role. It seems like that honor has fallen onto lead designer John Beech.

The studio revealed this news on Twitter, where the company’s account congratulated the long-time employee on his big promotion.

Beech started his journey with the studio in 2009 when Media Molecule was seeking new people within the active LittleBigPlanet content community. He was then appointed lead designer on Dreams, which boosted the studio’s presence even further.

It seems like a lot is changing over at the Cali-based studio over the last year. Back in December 2022, co-founder Kareem Ettouney left the studio followed by Mark Healey a few months later.

Unfortunately, with Dreams closing up shop in September, it’s hard to imagine what the PlayStation Studios studio has in store, but we’re sure it’ll have some sort of noticeable charm.

Today we're extremely honoured to introduce you to our new Creative Director – @Johnee_B! 💖 John has been a crucial part of Media Molecule for 14 years, and a community member before that. We're so excited that John will be leading us on our new journey here at the studio! pic.twitter.com/zNl7fjawIJ — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) May 26, 2023

