Media Molecule Co-Founder Exits After 17 Years

Media Molecule co-founder Mark Healey is exiting the studio after over a decade of service. The PlayStation Studios subsidiary described the co-founder as a “creative driving force” for the studio.

Healey himself dropped the news on social media in a set of farewell posts on his last day at the company. He called the last 17 years “incredible,” but he’s decided to “fly the nest” and set a new course, which he hasn’t revealed just yet.

Media Molecule studio director Siobhan Reddy later took to Twitter to confirm the news and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Outside Dreams, which is going to sunset its live service support later this year, Healey has worked on LittleBigPlanet, as well as worked for studios like Bullfrog and Lionhead.

A message from our Studio Director, Siobhan Reddy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4mVFXGiDlB — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) April 17, 2023

