Mass Effect 4 Is “Nowhere Near Coming Out”

Three years ago, during an N7 Day event, BioWare announced that it’s working on the next installment of numbered entries to Mass Effect, Mass Effect 4. In that same announcement, the Canadian dev also revealed the Mass Effect: Legacy Edition, which brought previous entries of the space-faring series onto the previous-gen.

Credible insider Jeff Grubb, who was also the source behind other confirmed Mass Effect rumors, claims that the game is “nowhere near coming out.” In fact, as it’s proposed, the dev is following similar trends of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which was announced in 2018 and slated for release next year, we’re looking at Mass Effect 4 coming out either in 2028 or 2029.

This isn’t that shocking, as BioWare did confirm the game’s still in pre-production as recently as August, per the company blog. Odds are, the dev — and EA — don’t want another community stinker on its hands like Mass Effect: Andromeda, which divided its community a lot post-launch.

What do you think? Are you going to be diligently waiting for more news? Let us know below!