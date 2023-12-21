Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Unsurprisingly Kills It At PS Blog Awards

Unsurprisingly, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 killed it at the PlayStation Blog Awards, taking home over five awards. PSX Extreme will also be housing its own Game of the Year post here very soon.

Voters were given a grand total of 18 categories and a selection of first and third-party releases within the year, with the winners revealed on the PS Blog. For the most part, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 managed to blast to the forefront, taking a total of eight wins, while other winners included Sea of Stars, Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, and more.

We don’t blame you if you roll your eyes at these wins, but considering the fact the game lost all its seven categories at The Game Awards this year… and the unfortunate hacking over at Insomniac Games, we think this is a nice way to cap off the year.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next year? What game are you most excited about? Let us know below!