Kojima Productions Is Hiring For A New Project

Kojima Productions is in the process of hiring some new people to join its ranks. Coming off last year’s mixed bag that was Death Stranding, this job posting also confirmed that the studio is working on another project and is in need of new talent.

The studio’s career page lists over 25 Tokyo-based career paths including game programmer, sound designer, animator, writer, localization specialist, and more. At this stage, it isn’t clear what this project is.

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhg — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 22, 2020

Some of the openings, though, do give hints that it could be include multiplayer and mechs. Naturally, this entire thing could be a wild ride, as this is Hideo Kojima spearheading this, after all.

