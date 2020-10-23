Kojima Productions Is Hiring For A New Project

  • Home
October 23, 2020 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Kojima Productions is in the process of hiring some new people to join its ranks. Coming off last year’s mixed bag that was Death Stranding, this job posting also confirmed that the studio is working on another project and is in need of new talent.

The studio’s career page lists over 25 Tokyo-based career paths including game programmer, sound designer, animator, writer, localization specialist, and more. At this stage, it isn’t clear what this project is.

Some of the openings, though, do give hints that it could be include multiplayer and mechs. Naturally, this entire thing could be a wild ride, as this is Hideo Kojima spearheading this, after all.

What do you think? What do you hope Kojima Productions’ next project is? Tell us below!

