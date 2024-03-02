Kingdom Hearts 4 Pops Back Up Amid FF7 Rebirth Release

Amid Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s launch last month, the Kingdom Hearts team congratulated fellow the Square Enix team for the successful release of Rebirth, attached to an image of Kingdom Hearts 4. The game is, of course, still in the concept phase it seems, or at least not far enough in to warrant any sort of further marketing.

On Twitter, the account sent its congrats with the aforementioned image below. We’ve heard basically nothing about KH4 since its reveal in 2022. While we don’t know much about it, we do know that we will probably need to pick up the upcoming mobile game, Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link, if we want a clue into what’s going on.

What do you think? Is a Kingdom Hearts 4 update long overdue? Let us know below!