Killzone Fans Crave New Game After No Return’s Easter Egg

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Naughty Dog has stoked the flames of the Killzone fanbase, causing another uproar of people calling for Sony to greenlight a new entry. To think this started because of a shirt.

Okami13 on Twitter spotted a Killzone t-shirt, alongside alive and well franchises like Mortal Kombat and Destiny 2, This inclusion is no doubt just a little nod by the dev team rather than something corporate was clamoring to be included.

We find it funny that this went passed the concept phase, as it does feel like Sony wants nothing to do with Killzone anymore, despite the looming possibility of Call of Duty eventually going Xbox exclusive. Unfortunately, much like Naughty Dog’s Jak and Daxter series, the shooter’s original developer — Guerrilla Games — has moved on to different projects, putting a significant focus on the Horizon series. So, while in general, a new entry isn’t out the window, there was that PSVR game that was in development at one point, it will likely not be any time soon and certainly wouldn’t be teased through a T-shirt in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s No Return mode.

What do you think? Do you want another Killzone? Let us know below!

