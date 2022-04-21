Insomniac Games Working On New Multiplayer Game

One of PlayStation’s big hit-making studios, Insomniac Games, is working on new multiplayer game, according to Insomniac’s head of technology, Shaun McCabe, over on Twitter. Not much is really known about this project, unfortunately.

While the newbie PlayStation gamers out there might see it as a weird move for such a single-player focused studio to move onto a multiplayer project — why fix what isn’t broken — the studio actually has a successful past with multiplayer games from the PS3 era.

.@insomniacgames is looking for a Senior Gameplay Manager to help us build a world-class engineering team for our new multiplayer project!https://t.co/W43KkwtWou pic.twitter.com/UNmL46H8oz — Shaun McCabe (@shaun_mccabe) April 19, 2022

Insomniac Games was the dev of one of PS3’s launch titles, Resistance: Fall of Man, which included a multiplayer mode allowing up to 40 players online and four players offline to play together. They then went onto develop to two sequels in the franchise before shuttering online servers in 2014 and — in tandem — shifting focus on perfecting the Ratchet & Clank franchise and working on the Spider-Man games.

It could be this decision to create a multiplayer game is a result of PlayStation’s newfound fixation on multiplayer projects as of late, bolstered especially with their acquisition of Destiny 2 developer, Bungie. This isn’t even mentioning how Naughty Dog is also in the works of a Last of Us multiplayer project.

