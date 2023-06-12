Injustice 3 Isn’t Out Of The Picture

While plenty are excited for Mortal Kombat 1, the confusingly titled next entry in the MK series by NetherRealm Studios, which is releasing sooner than we expected, we’re so used to developers announcing games a year or so before their release, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t gonna show some love to their other fighting game series in the future.

Injustice 3 will likely still happen. Concerns were raised when people realized NetherRealm went with another entry to Mortal Kombat after MK11. They’ve been consistent with jumping between it and the Injustice series.

During an IGN interview, though, they popped the question of whether the franchise is over with, to which Ed Boon simply responded with a simple “not at all.” The two reasons they stepped passed Injustice 3 was because of COVID reasons as well as upgrading the engine from Unreal Engine 3 to Unreal Engine 4.

“We really wanted to be careful with COVID and all that stuff and everybody staying safe. So there were a bunch of variables involved that eventually we realised, ‘Okay, let’s do another Mortal Kombat game and hopefully we’ll get back to the Injustice games.’”

Mortal Kombat 1 is due out current-gen consoles on September 19.

