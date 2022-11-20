  • Home
NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios Sets Sights On Mortal Kombat 12 Or Injustice 3

November 20, 2022 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

NetherRealm Studios’ big boss, Ed Boon, has confirmed the obvious for the future of the studio. He confirmed that the next game that the studio will work on is going to be either Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3.

The news comes from Twitter when a user simply asked for a hint on what the next game is going to. He didn’t hide what it was that’s in the pipeline.

The confirmation isn’t shocking, looking at the studio’s past games, it’s clear it’s most comfortable with combat games and is the company trusted with the two IPs. Unfortunately, while we know what generally what to expect next, we can’t say for sure when.

Boon has denied presenting anything for this year’s The Game Awards, meaning no new MK stuff, though he will be in attendance. So, of course, it’ll probably be at least another two years before we hear anything about another Injustice or Mortal Kombat.

