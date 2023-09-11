Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition On The Horizon

Horizon Forbidden West might be getting a complete edition headed for the PlayStation 5. No announcements have been made, but Singapore’s rating board once had a different listing for the Guerrilla Games title.

As spotted by VGC, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition showed up. It’s been bumped to MA18 due to the PS5 exclusive Burning Shores DLC seeing Aloy — optionally — able to kiss her same-sex companion Seyka. Since then, it’s been taken down by the time PSX Extreme went to verify.

This complete edition is going to current-gen only as while the base game made it to the PS4, its DLC was controversially PS5-only, making some players blast Guerrilla for even putting the game on the previous-gen if it wasn’t going to be fully supported.

As previously mentioned, we’ve got no announcements, but we imagine it’s probably going to be either during the holiday season or perhaps closer to Forbidden West’s February anniversary.

