  • Home
  • News
  • Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Takes Up Just Shy Of 17 GB
Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Takes Up Just Shy Of 17 GB

April 18, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

UPDATE: A previous version mistakenly reports the DLC launches on April 18.

Tomorrow marks the launch of Horizon Forbidden West’s DLC, Burning Shores, marking the debut of Aloy’s new companion character, Seyka. Everyone has a take on this new DLC, whether they’re for it or they’re part of those who loathe it over it not making it to the PS4.

But let’s face it, a big thing is going to be how much of our precious storage space is going to take up. Turns out, it’s a fair bit larger than its precursor’s DLC. As reported by PlayStation Game Size, it will mark 16.763 GB in the UK, though its final amount should be about 15 GB in the US, and 14.921 GB in Japan.

We still aren’t fully aware of how much content will truly be in Burning Shores, though, with the file size being nearly double  Horizon Zero Dawn’s The Frozen Wilds, it will likely have a similarly lengthy story, alongside side stuff to do and a whole new area to explore.

Priced at $19.99, Burning Shores will be available tomorrow.

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

Gabriel's the main news man and manages all coverage for PSX Extreme. With nearly half a decade of news writing experience, he enjoy all forms of gaming and entertainment. Twitter

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments