Gran Turismo 8 Is Already In The Works

Polyphony Digital has already started work on Gran Turismo 8 before its current entry’s been out for even a full year. Gran Turismo 7 in March 2022 and will release a compatibility patch when the PSVR 2 launches later this month.

During an interview with Game Watch Impress (via PSU), Polyphony CEO Kazunori Yamauchi suggested that Gran Turismo 8 is in the works. When asked what he still wanted to do with the franchise, he said they’re starting work on the next one, but he can’t talk about it too much just yet, likely because the game isn’t officially announced.

It’s worth noting that he said there would be a “theme” to the next one, which could mean it’s not a mainline entry, but rather a spin-off or some sort of side project. The franchise has just recently celebrated 25 years and a total of about 90 million copies sold.

Yamauchi’s Gran Turismo 8 Comment

“Actually, we do have a theme. We are starting to work on the next one, but I can’t talk about it yet. It’s a shame that I can’t talk about it very much.”

