Free Radical Officially Shutters

After a will-they-won’t-they situation, Free Radical Design goes the way of Volition — closed down by the hand of Embracer Group. The closure was very much on the table for months now, and finally, the time has come.

Eurogamer reports the TimeSplitters developer has closed its doors for good, thanks to reports surfacing on social media. Most touchingly, former Senior Tech Artist Adam Kiraly notes on Twitter this wasn’t how he thought his last day on the job would end and that he doesn’t think it’s fully sunk in yet.

We aren’t going to say we’re surprised, but it is disappointing to see a twinkle of hope for a cult classic game franchise like TimeSplitters getting a remake, and then it’s yoinked away from us. Considering Embracer’s cost-cutting measures have taken the jobs of over 900 people, we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before another developer — and more games — bites the dust.

The last day at FRD was very different from what I imagined. I don't think it sunk in properly just yet, but handed my keys in and left the building the last time. It's Time to Split pic.twitter.com/n1UGELsoED — Adam Kiraly (@94Kiraly) December 11, 2023

What do you think? Are you disappointed that we’ll never see TimeSplitters again? Let us know below!