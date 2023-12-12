Menu Close
Timesplitters

Free Radical Officially Shutters

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

After a will-they-won’t-they situation, Free Radical Design goes the way of Volition — closed down by the hand of Embracer Group. The closure was very much on the table for months now, and finally, the time has come.

Eurogamer reports the TimeSplitters developer has closed its doors for good, thanks to reports surfacing on social media. Most touchingly, former Senior Tech Artist Adam Kiraly notes on Twitter this wasn’t how he thought his last day on the job would end and that he doesn’t think it’s fully sunk in yet.

We aren’t going to say we’re surprised, but it is disappointing to see a twinkle of hope for a cult classic game franchise like TimeSplitters getting a remake, and then it’s yoinked away from us. Considering Embracer’s cost-cutting measures have taken the jobs of over 900 people, we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before another developer — and more games — bites the dust.

What do you think? Are you disappointed that we’ll never see TimeSplitters again? Let us know below!

Tagged , , , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x