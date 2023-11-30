Plaion Adds More Fuel That TimeSplitters Dev Is In Trouble

Earlier in the month, reports surfaced that TimeSplitters developer Free Radical Design was facing risks of shuttering, and now it’s all but confirmed. This follows Embracer Group’s ongoing layoffs that has affected over 900 people and counting.

According to VGC, its sources claim that a Plaion company email stated that the studio could be shuttered in mid-December. Excerpts of the Plaion VP, Worldwide Studios & Talent, Lars Jannsen thanked the commitment to the studio and extended their gratitude.

UK law requires 30 days of consultation, including exploring ways to avoid firing people, it’s uncertain if the studio will even continue progress on projects through the remainder of its time, should it be confirmed to close. A large number of the team have since indicated that they’re looking for employment on LinkedIn.

“As we move through the consultation process and face the potential closure of Free Radical Design on 11 December 2023, I want to express my gratitude for your commitment and the remarkable work you’ve done and still keep doing. This is a challenging time for all of us but especially for you, and our focus is to support you as much as we can during this transition.”

