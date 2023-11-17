Embracer’s Devastating Restructuring Slashed 900 People

It seems Embracer Group is planning on continuing its widespread layoffs that hit basically all of its major studios. The Swedish holdings company was spearheading the layoffs across the industry, with the likes of Crystal Dynamics, potential sale of Gearbox, the closure of Saints Row developer Volition, and Free Radical in the crossfire.

Per VGC, Embracer co-founder Lars Wingefors announced that the total of employees let go has been about 5% of its workforce, so about 900 people. These changes were made to make it a “leaner, stronger” company but said it was “painful” to see these employees leave.

Considering there’s no overhead when it comes to a parent slashing jobs of lesser studios, Wingefors’ — much like the Bungie CEO’s “sad day” post — statement has no doubt not gone over well with fans nor — likely — some former employees. Right now, nothing new’s been brought up, but it has confirmed that more layoffs and studio closures are coming.

